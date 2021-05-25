Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Buy

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $190.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $8,514,709.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $174,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,329,258 shares of company stock valued at $19,214,676 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth about $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.