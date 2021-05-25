Zenswap Network Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 79% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $45,900.09 and $1,754.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 88.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00067445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.21 or 0.00918424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,664.26 or 0.09692461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

