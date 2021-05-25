ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $322,214.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 40.3% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00056754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.00353764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00182640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003851 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.77 or 0.00834401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 10,808,680 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

