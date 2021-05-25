Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.78.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $174.40 on Monday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.26.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $249,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,302,223. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $1,923,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $2,993,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

