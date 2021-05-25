Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

