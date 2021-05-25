Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,847,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

