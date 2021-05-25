Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 47.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

