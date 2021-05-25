Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700,547 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New Relic were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.85.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,496 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

