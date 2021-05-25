Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 389 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $24,781,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 503,898 shares of company stock valued at $28,274,655. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

