Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHB. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

