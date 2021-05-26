-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alithya Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALYA remained flat at $$2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 18,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.88. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

