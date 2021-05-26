-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%.

VSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTM opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.