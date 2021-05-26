$0.09 EPS Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Analysts expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. BRP Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRP Group.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,722. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -96.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

