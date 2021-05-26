$0.13 EPS Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:TITN traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. 172,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,738. The company has a market capitalization of $575.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

