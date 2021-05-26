$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Simulations Plus posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million.

SLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $52.43. 953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,348. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $90.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,265.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,106 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 196,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

