$0.37 EPS Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,791 shares of company stock worth $431,391 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
