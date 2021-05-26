$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. The Blackstone Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

BX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,822. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.