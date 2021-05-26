$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Twitter reported sales of $683.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

