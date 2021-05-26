$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE TS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.50. 1,432,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,937. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.59 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

