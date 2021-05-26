$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $760.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after buying an additional 1,495,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $28,617,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after buying an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.98. 1,345,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,855. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $90.29.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

