$10.12 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report sales of $10.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the highest is $16.49 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,249.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $41.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $76.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $115.37 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $188.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,083. The firm has a market cap of $238.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.