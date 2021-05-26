$101.65 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will post $101.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.20 million. Accuray posted sales of $94.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $387.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accuray.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accuray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Accuray stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 478,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,465. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $397.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after buying an additional 679,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 112,021 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,908,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 316,490 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

