$12.70 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce sales of $12.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.40 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $11.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.35 million, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,809. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

