1,305 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.49. 18,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

