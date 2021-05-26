1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.12 ($33.08).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €26.28 ($30.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.51. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

