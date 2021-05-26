$168.78 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post sales of $168.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.40 million. Renasant posted sales of $169.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $672.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $695.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $636.70 million, with estimates ranging from $612.70 million to $655.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of RNST traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,096. Renasant has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $46.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,566 shares of company stock worth $870,918. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,454 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

