17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.68 million-$100.74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.56 million.

Shares of YQ stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 583,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,058. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $950.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). Research analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 17 Education & Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

