$171.08 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $171.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.00 million and the lowest is $169.60 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $160.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $674.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $669.10 million to $680.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $691.93 million, with estimates ranging from $669.53 million to $705.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTLD. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

