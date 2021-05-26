$171.55 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report $171.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $558.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $706.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $726.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $670.05 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $721.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Shares of PMT stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.30. 391,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,607. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 696.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

