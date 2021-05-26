$189.40 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce $189.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.70 million to $192.10 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $213.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $769.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $788.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $782.83 million, with estimates ranging from $751.00 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 254,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

