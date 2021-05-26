1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $50.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ONEM. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $34.28 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $46,148.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,567.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,616 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

