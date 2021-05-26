1ST Source Bank Has $258,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,661,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $235,467,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,789. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

