1ST Source Bank Invests $218,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,654. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $103.31. The firm has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.8576 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RY shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.02.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

