1ST Source Bank Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,323 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.07. 63,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,848,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

