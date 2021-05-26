1World (1WO) Price Hits $0.0929 on Major Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, 1World has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $9,350.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be purchased for about $0.0929 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00080327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.46 or 0.00973319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.02 or 0.09791132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00092323 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

