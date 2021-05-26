2,081 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Insiders have sold 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $132.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,554. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.36. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.