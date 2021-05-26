20,810 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Service Co. International by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after buying an additional 638,504 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,013. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

