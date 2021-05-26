218,429 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by Adams Street Partners LLC

Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 218,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,000. Datadog accounts for 2.9% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adams Street Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Datadog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,659. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,705,736.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,267,265 shares of company stock worth $107,316,151. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

