2,265 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after buying an additional 151,629 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $5,332,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,182,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SLY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,746. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $99.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.