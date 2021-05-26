$230.09 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post $230.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.60 million and the lowest is $228.61 million. WNS posted sales of $201.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $976.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.57 million to $990.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. WNS’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 30,712 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.08. 168,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,370. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71. WNS has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

