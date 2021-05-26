25,764 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.37.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.