2,581 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 41,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.03. The company had a trading volume of 44,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,639. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

