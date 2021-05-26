$26.85 Million in Sales Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post $26.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $27.70 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $24.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $106.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $97.05 million, with estimates ranging from $93.10 million to $101.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

LEVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 738,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 129,496 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 58.6% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 127,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEVL opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

