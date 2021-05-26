286 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $12.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,408.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,438. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,074.45 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,475.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,277.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 79.63 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,497.29.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

