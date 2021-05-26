$308.55 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post sales of $308.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $332.97 million. Azul reported sales of $74.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 311.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.89 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZUL traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. 201,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

