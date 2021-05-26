$31.55 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce sales of $31.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.39 million to $31.70 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $29.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $132.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $134.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $167.57 million, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $182.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

BRMK stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 603,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,099. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 364,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

