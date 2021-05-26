$358.97 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will report $358.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.50 million. RingCentral reported sales of $277.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.82.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,669. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,054.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $1,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $254.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.26 and a 200-day moving average of $339.27. RingCentral has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,018.28 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

