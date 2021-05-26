37,281 Shares in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Cantel Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cantel Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMD traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $82.48. 11,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,826. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Cantel Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cantel Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

