$49.86 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce $49.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.43 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $20.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $200.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.51 million to $227.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $271.34 million, with estimates ranging from $241.23 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 590,706 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 414,357 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 386,241 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $621.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.