4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) Short Interest Up 6,952.6% in May

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 6,952.6% from the April 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,857,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CATV remained flat at $$0.03 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,607,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,684,645. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. 4Cable TV International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

4Cable TV International, Inc provides specialty solutions to the cable television sector. It offers a suite of products comprising RF to Fiber (RF2F), a proprietary line of coax-to-fiber taps that enables cable operators to reach homes within their franchise authorized area; PowerMiser, a circuitry, which allows a low current 1 GHz amplifier and/or line extender to be constructed with a decrease in current power requirements; RF over Glass (RFoG) signal distribution technology that combines the existing cable TV infrastructure with fiber optics to reach the home; and Node+0 application, which combines the RFoG technology platform with its PowerMiser engineering to take fiber signal.

